CM Stalin busy with tours, not serious about law and order, raps EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami denounced the DMK regime over the recent incidents of sexual offences against women and children in the State. He demanded the government take concrete measures to ensure the safety of women and children.

Sexual offences against children and women are on the rise in the Stalin-model government, mocked the AIADMK chief. This is a cause of concern, he said, strongly condemning the violent acts.

The AIADMK chief hit out at the CM, saying he is busy going on tours and conducting photoshoots instead of focusing on the law and order situation across the State, failing to guarantee the safety of women and children. “Your actions are like Emperor Nero who played fiddle when Rome was burning,” said Palaniswami in his social media post to take a dig at the DMK chief.

Pointing out the sexual assault of a class IV student in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said that the students were not even safe on their school campus. “The news on sexual assault of a minor girl in her school is distressing. It happened in the school located in the State Education Minister’s native district. What answer does the Chief Minister have for such incidents?” he wondered. He also noted that there were reports suggesting that another student had also been sexually assaulted in the same school. He demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Palaniswami also highlighted the sexual assault of a pregnant woman on a moving train in Vellore. “Women are unable to walk safely on the road. Girls are not safe in schools and colleges, and now they are not even able to travel safely in trains. This is a shameful situation. The DMK government did not give the least attention to women's safety. This has resulted in such crimes against women and children,” Palaniswami said.

Referring to the alleged attack on a woman SI, reportedly by members of VCK, in the Sivagangai district, the AIDMK expressed shock. There is no safety even for police personnel, he said, adding that cops are not safe in the premises of the police station itself.

The AIADMK leader ridiculed the incident, calling it a mockery of the law and order situation in the State.

He urged the CM to take strict action against those who commit crimes against women.