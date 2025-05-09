CM Stalin blows poll bugle at Tiruchy rally

TIRUCHY: In a sign of preparation for the 2026 Assembly election, the ruling party DMK made grand arrangements for the arrival of Chief Minister MK Stalin in Tiruchy, who is on an official visit to inaugurate various projects in the district.

On Thursday evening, the Chief Minister, who was visiting Tiruchy for two days, participated in a roadshow organised by the party cadre.

Around 5 pm, the Chief Minister took part in the party's roadshow, which commenced from the Head Post Office and reached the Kalaignar Arivalayam at Karur Bypass Road via Government Hospital, Thillai Nagar, Salai Road, and Karur Bypass.

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the statue of legendary actor Sivaji in the presence of his son, actor Prabhu, marking a new icon for the thespian near his native place, Villupuram. Stalin interacted with the party functionaries in a closed-door meeting in what is believed to be strategising for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Party sources revealed that daily reports are collected from constituency in-charges to track public responses to the DMK government's flagship schemes. Once every three days, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s team reviews the data and gathers feedback with the assistance of a professional analytics team, insiders privy to the information said.

The plan is to maximise the reach of schemes implemented.