CM Stalin bats for Muslim parties to stand united

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged political parties representing Muslim voters to stay united, and reassured DMK's commitment towards protecting the rights of the community.

Speaking at an event here to mark the 1500th birth anniversary of prophet Mohammed Nabi, Stalin alleged that the AIADMK has acted against the interests of Muslims on several instances, including the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Everyone should shun those who support the BJP. DMK will remain the party that always strives to ensure and protect the rights of the Muslims," he added.

Quipping that Nellai Mubarak, MH Jawahirullah, Tamimun Ansari, and Kader Mohideen are present on the same stage to celebrate the Prophet’s birth anniversary, Stalin stressed that the unity should prevail. "Unity alone will lead us to victory," he said.