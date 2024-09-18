Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin asks Union govt to ensure protection for Rahul Gandhi

    Stalin said, "Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that Rahul Gandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother, ' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2024 2:11 PM GMT
    MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the threat issued by BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) party leaders to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said that intimidation and violence have no place in democracy, and the union government must ensure protection for Rahul Gandhi.

    "My brother Rahul Gandhi's charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation, " Stalin remarked, insisting that the Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy.

    DTNEXT Bureau

