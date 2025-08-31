CM Stalin arrives in Germany, begins Europe tour to attract investments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Germany on August 30, marking the commencement of a high-level 8-day Europe visit aimed at strengthening investment partnerships and engaging with the global Tamil diaspora, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday.

The chief minister will lead a high-powered investment conclave in Düsseldorf on September 1, engaging directly with global investors and industrial leaders.

Several key investment announcements and MoUs are expected and he will also hold one-on-one meetings with major investors looking to invest as well as expand operations in Tamil Nadu, the government said in an official release.

Moved by the reception offered by Tamil diaspora upon his arrival, in a post on 'X' Stalin said, "Hallo #Deutschland! Embraced by the affection of my Tamil family here, I step forward with pride to showcase Tamil Nadu’s strengths, attract investments, and forge partnerships for a brighter future".

The chief minister is scheduled to meet the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst, as part of deepening bilateral cooperation between Tamil Nadu, India's most industrialised state, and Germany’s most industrialised state.

After the Germany leg, the chief minister will proceed to the United Kingdom for a series of investor meetings, diaspora interactions and academic engagements.

The chief minister landed at Düsseldorf International Airport, where he was warmly received by Anja de Werth from the Protocol Division, Consular Affairs, State Chancellery of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), representing Minister-President Hendrik Wüst; Abhishek Dubey, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of India, Berlin; and Vibha Kant Sharma, Acting Consul General of India, Frankfurt.

On his arrival, the chief minister was welcomed with a grand reception by hundreds of Tamil diaspora members, including children, community leaders, and families bearing flowers, placards and balloons. The government said that the reception accorded was a testament to Tamil Nadu’s global cultural footprint and the chief minister’s stature.

As part of his German itinerary, the chief minister will preside over a large diaspora event on Sunday, which will be attended by hundreds of people and include cultural programmes curated by Tamil associations across Europe.

During the event, he will honour several Tamil Sangams from various parts of Europe for their contributions to preserving Tamil identity and promoting Tamil Nadu abroad.