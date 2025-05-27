Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin appoints visually challenged woman for Othuvar post in Pamban Swamigal temple 

    Stalin also laid foundation for the construction of accommodation facilities for elderly persons at Kolathur, Palani and Palayamkottai at Rs 22.61 crore

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2025 2:11 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-27 09:21:30  )
    CM Stalin appoints visually challenged woman for Othuvar post in Pamban Swamigal temple 
    X

    CM Stalin appoints visually challenged woman SS Priyavadhana for Othuvar post in Pamban Swamigal temple 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over the appointment order for the post of Othuvar in Arulmigu Pamban Kumaragurudaasar temple to a visually challenged woman, SS Priyavadhana, who completed Othuvar certificate course in government run Archakars training centre.

    On the occasion, the CM also laid foundation for the construction of accommodation facilities for elderly persons at Kolathur, Palani and Palayamkottai at Rs 22.61 crore by the Department of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment.

    Minister for HR & CE PK Sekarbabu, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

    MK StalinOthuvarPamban Swamigal temple
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X