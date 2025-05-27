CM Stalin appoints visually challenged woman as ‘Othuvar’ in temple

CHENNAI: In a landmark step towards inclusivity and empowerment, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over an appointment order for the post of 'Othuvar' to SS Priyavadhana, a visually challenged woman.

The woman had completed the Othuvar certificate course at the government-run Archakar Training Centre.

The appointment was made for the Arulmigu Pamban Kumaragurudasa Swamy Temple, marking a significant milestone in efforts to broaden participation in temple services and religious duties to differently-abled persons.

Priyavadhana’s appointment is seen as a pioneering moment in Tamil Nadu’s temple administration, which falls under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The Othuvar is a traditional temple singer who recites sacred Tamil hymns and performs devotional music in temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Historically, these positions have been limited by caste and gender. The appointment of a visually challenged woman represents a progressive shift in policy and practice under the current administration.