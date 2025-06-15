CM Stalin applauds School Education dept, urges public to join zero-dropout campaign

CHENNAI: Applauding the school education department and teachers’ community for taking Tamil Nadu to new heights by achieving ‘no school dropouts’ over the last four years, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged the public to participate in the state government’s initiative to sustain its campaign and reaffirm that “Tamil Nadu is a leader in education” in the country.

The CM, in his social media post, urged the public to identify any school dropouts in their respective localities, if any and educate them to understand that ‘there is no greater wealth than education’. He encouraged them to inform and educate them about the government schemes such as breakfast scheme, smart classrooms, 'Naan Mudhalvan', 'Pudhumai Penn', and 'Thamizh Pudhalvan'. These schemes were designed to take them along to complete their education.

In yet another post, the CM reiterated that as per his earlier announcement, women police personnel returning to duty after maternity leave would be granted transfer to the location of their choice. In accordance with this announcement, a total of 209 women police personnel have been transferred to their locations till June 3 this year.

The Dravidian Model government, he added, would continue to safeguard the interest and wellbeing of women, who want to make a mark in their life and succeed in their chosen fields, the CM further said.



