CM Stalin appeals to Non Resident Tamils to visit TN at least once a year

CHENNAI : Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is touring the United States, appealed to the non-resident Tamils to visit Tamil Nadu along with their wards at least once a year.

Addressing a programme organised by Chicago based Tamil assocations on September 7, Stalin thanked the people for their love and affection and said, "our biggest identity is that we are the children of mother Tamil."

He also pointed out the efforts taken by his regime to support Tamil people living across the globe through the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Furthermore, he urged the participants to visit Tamil Nadu, along with their children at least once a year and enlighten them on saint poet Tiruvalluvar and take them to archeaologically significant places like Sivakalai, Korkai and Porunai besides the Keeladi museum. "The only request I put to you. Come with your children to Tamil Nadu at least once a year. Show the sky, the museum, which is a symbol of our history. Take them to Sivakalai, Korkai, and Porunai. Do whatever you can for Tamil Nadu. Say to your wards that one of our family members is the Chief Minister here, and he is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin."

Citing the archaeological excavations at Keeladi in Sivaganga district of the state, he said it showed that even 4,000 years ago, "we had literacy, we were a developed society and belonged to an urban civilisation and that is why I have been continuously saying that the history of Indian sub continent should hereafter be written beginning it from the Tamil landscape."

Stalin also urged the Chicago Tamils to live with fraternity and not allow any divisions among them. "You have come up to these higher positions by your talent. Tamils are not frogs that live in the well. You are a sign that the Tamils will live in the face of talent," he said.

Referring to the Tamil Nadu government's 'Vergalai Thedi Thittam' (In pursuit of roots scheme), a cultural tour programme in Tamil Nadu for young Tamil men and women living outside India, the CM said a participant from Myanmar recently renewed contacts with her extended family in the state. Under the Vergalai scheme, the state government takes selected men and women with Tamil ancestry and living abroad on a guided tour to archeaological sites and those related to Tamil culture and heritage. It was launched by Stalin in Singapore on May 24, 2023.

Stalin, referring to setting up of a welfare board for the non-resident Tamils by his goverment and outlining related initiatives like observance of January 12 as diaspora (Tamils) day, he said: "That is why I say all the time that this is not a government by a party, but it is the government of a race. Only Tamil has the strength to unify all and trounce caste and religious differences."

The Dravidian Model government in Tamil Nadu is a protection cover for Tamils around the world, the Chief Minister noted.



He embarked on a visit to the US on August 27 to attract investments to the state and MoUs, totally worth over Rs 4,000 crore have been signed so far with several companies and he is scheduled to be there till September 13.

(With inputs from Bureau and PTI)