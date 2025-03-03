CM Stalin appeals all political parties to take part in all-party meet to ensure state rights

TIRUCHY: Those political parties preferred to stay away from the all-party meeting organised by DMK should reconsider their decision as it is about the rights of Tamil Nadu, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in Nagapattinam on Monday.

Addressing in a function at Nagapattinam, Stalin said that the union government has been forcibly planning to implement the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu and conspire to reduce constituencies in the name delimitation.

“As it is concerned about state rights, we have invited as many as 40 registered political parties from Tamil Nadu. Many have expressed willingness but a few have abstained. This is not a personal issue but an issue related to our rights and so reconsider your decision“, appealed the CM.

Also Read: BJP to skip Tamil Nadu's all-party meet on delimitation

Stalin also referred that Tamil Nadu has been fighting hard with the 39 MPs for every demand. If the number declines in the name of delimitation, we can not imagine about the consequences, he said, adding that the parties should shed away their prestige and join the meeting.