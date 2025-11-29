CM Stalin announces welfare measures to boost traditional music and arts

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a series of welfare measures, including the introduction of a new PG course on art conservation for the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.

During his convocation speech, he also highlighted that with regard to this university named after Jayalalithaa, the DMK government has never shown any discrimination, nor has it boycotted the convocation.

"In fact, after 2021, we have further strengthened and developed this university," he said, adding, "this is the standard of political dignity that I seek to uphold".

He claimed that after 2021, the number of students enrolling in this university had significantly increased. "New courses have been introduced, the endowment funds have been enhanced, and a sum of one crore rupees has been sanctioned to establish facilities such as a research centre, library and learning management systems".

Announcing an array of welfare measures, he said the state government will allot land at Valayankulam in Tiruparankundram Taluk in Madurai district for establishing a rural arts training school to promote Tamil Nadu's traditional and folk arts.

Stating that at present the university is receiving Rs 3 crore for strengthening the administrative and teaching capabilities, the chief minister announced that the financial assistance to the institution will be increased to Rs 5 crore.

In addition, Stalin announced that ‘Naadu Mudhalvan’ skill-based courses will also be expanded to benefit students pursuing music and fine arts. "Through this scheme, students will be given training in spoken English and digital skills", he added.

Pointing out that his government has brought out the ‘Sangam Tamil Calendar’ and the ‘Thirukkural Illustration Calendar’, he said, “the special feature is that all the drawings in these calendars have been done by students and teachers like you from across Tamil Nadu”.

"When these calendars reach every home, Sangam Tamil, Thirukkural and the drawings created by our children will reach everyone," he said and asked the students to download the calendars.

The Chief Minister said that today, many were using Artificial Intelligence to create paintings, songs and music. "You should not worry that opportunities for you will diminish because of this", he said, adding, "However, though technology has advanced, it cannot surpass human thinking". Earlier, the Chief Minister also conferred an honorary doctorate to Tamil actor Sivakumar and eminent artist Chandru, besides giving degree certificates to the students.