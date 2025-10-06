Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin announces up to 20% Diwali bonus for public sector staff
‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers will receive up to 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia payment as part of the festival benefits.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Diwali bonus of up to 20 per cent for employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) across the State, according to a Thanthi TV report.
As per the announcement, ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers will receive up to 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia payment as part of the festival benefits.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story