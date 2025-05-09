CM Stalin announces solidarity march for Indian armed forces

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a solidarity march in the city tomorrow (Saturday) in support of the Indian armed forces bravely fighting against the excesses and terrorist strikes sponsored by Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, Stalin announced that it is the time to demonstrate our unity and support to the Indian armed forces bravely fighting the war against the excesses and terrorist strikes sponsored by Pakistan.

To exemplify that support, a solidarity march led by me will be undertaken from DGP Office to war memorial at 5pm Saturday with the Participation of ex-servicemen, Ministers, students and the general public.

The rally is being organised to celebrate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of Indian armed forces and further strengthen national integrity, Chief Minister Stalin, appealing to the people to participate in the rally and express their support to the defence forces.