CM Stalin announces solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to nine Assam workers killed in Ennore SEZ plant mishap

CHENNAI: The families of the nine workers from Assam who were killed in a construction accident at the BHEL power plant in Ennore will receive an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Expressing deep grief over the incident, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed Electricity Minister S. Sivasankar and TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan to visit the site immediately and oversee relief operations.

Stalin also instructed that arrangements be made to transport the bodies of the deceased workers to their native State.