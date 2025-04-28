CM Stalin announces slew of sops for state government employees

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday made a slew of announcements aimed at ensuring the welfare of state government employees and teachers, including announcing a manifold jump in the "marriage advance," besides a 2 per cent DA hike.

Making the announcement in the state Assembly, the CM also proposed various benefits to pensioners.

While the "marriage advance" being given to female and male state government employees at present was Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively, "it is being increased manifold and government employees and teachers will now be provided Rs 5 lakh," Stalin said.

He also announced a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from April 1, 2025 and said this would benefit about 16 lakh employees, teachers, pensioners and those availing family pension.

This would entail an additional allocation of Rs 1,252 crore annually, the CM informed.

Lauding the government employees, he said they were the ones implementing the various government welfare schemes and projects that benefit the people, he said.

On the lines of former CM, the late M Karunanidhi, the "Dravidian model" DMK government will continue to protect government employees and ensure their welfare, Stalin added.