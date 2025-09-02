CM Stalin announces Rs 7,020 crore investments, 15,000 jobs from Germany visit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,020 crore were signed during his visit to Germany, expected to create over 15,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Stalin said that at the “TN Rising Germany Investment Conclave,” 23 MoUs valued at Rs 3,819 crore were signed, with the potential to generate more than 9,000 jobs. The agreements were with companies in renewable energy, automotive components and advanced research and development.

On Monday, three MoUs worth Rs 3,201 crore were signed with Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group and ebm-papst, which are projected to provide 6,250 jobs through expansion of their existing operations in Tamil Nadu.

“The Germany leg of my overseas investment mission concludes with these agreements. In total, 26 MoUs worth Rs 7,020 crore have been signed during the visit, with over 15,000 jobs expected in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

He added that the state’s investment initiatives were converting discussions into commitments and building trust into measurable growth.

Following the Germany visit, the Chief Minister will proceed to the United Kingdom for investor meetings, interactions with the Tamil diaspora and academic collaborations.