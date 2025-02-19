CM Stalin announces Rs 498 crore relief to farmers hit by Cyclone Fengal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a Rs 498.80 crore relief package for farmers of Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Villupuram and Cuddalore among the 18 districts affected by Cyclone Fengal recently.

According to a release issued by the State government, orders have been issued based on the instruction of Chief Minister Stalin to disburse Rs 498.80 crore relief.

Aid for 3.23 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops would benefit 5,18,783 farmers in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal and Ranipet among the 18 districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.

As per the government release, based on the assessment of agriculture and horticulture crop damages suffered during Cyclone Fengal, the Chief Minister issued orders to expeditiously disburse Rs 8,500 per hectare as compensation for rain-fed crops and Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy and crops with irrigation facilities.

Rs 22,500 per hectare is being extended to long-term crops.

The State government has already undertaken restoration works at a cost of Rs 80 crore to repair the infrastructure damaged during the cyclone. The State government has disbursed Rs 5 lakh as relief to the kin of those who died due to the cyclone. Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts suffered the maximum devastation during cyclone Fengal.