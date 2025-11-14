CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh relief for mishap victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the three people killed in a collision with a police vehicle on the Madurai National Highway near Poovanthu Sakkudi.

He has also announced Rs 1 lakh for the one person injured in the incident. Stalin condoled the demise of the three people, saying that he is "deeply shocked and saddened to hear this heartbreaking news."

He has also ordered financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. "I have directed that special medical care be provided to Soneswari, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Madurai Government Hospital," the CMO's statement mentioned.