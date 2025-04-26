CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh relief for families of firecracker blast victims in Salem

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a relief amount of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of three people who tragically lost their lives in a firecracker explosion during a temple festival near Omalur in Salem district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident took place on Friday at Kanjanayakkanpatti village, where the Draupathi Amman temple festival was being held after a gap of 27 years. The event saw the participation of residents from 18 nearby villages.

During the procession for the celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of the deity, firecrackers were burst as part of the celebrations. A spark reportedly landed on a bag of firecrackers being carried on a bike, triggering a sudden explosion. The blast killed three individuals on the spot Selvaraj (29), Tamizhselvan (11), and Karthi (11). Several others sustained injuries in the mishap.

Chief Minister Stalin extended his condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for each of the victims’ families as a gesture of support during this difficult time.