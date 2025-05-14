CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh each to Pollachi sex assault case survivors

CHENNAI: A day after a Mahila Court in Coimbatore awarded life imprisonment till death to all the nine accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the survivors who fought valiantly for justice in the case.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, chief minister Stalin said that justice was delivered and punishment awarded to the accused in the case because of the survivors who not only came forward to courageously lodge complaints but also extended cooperation to the proceedings of the court.

“Such courage of the women who fought for justice is commendable. Accordingly, chief minister MK Stalin has issued orders to hike the compensation provided to the victims to Rs 25 lakh each in addition to the total compensation sum of Rs 85 ordered by the court,” a release issued by the state government late on Thursday night said.

Stating that the stringent punishment of life imprisonment till death awarded by the Coimbatore court in the Pollachi sexual assault case would be a warning to those intending to commit crimes against women, the statement said that the incumbent government was taking several major initiatives to empower women in addition to creating a secure and safe environment for women in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to an amendment successfully passed in the recently concluded assembly session and sent for the approval of the union government, the statement said that those committing crimes against women would face dire consequences owing to the amendment providing for imposing stringent punishment for crimes against women.