CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh cash prize for two sporting sensations

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at encouraging and incentivising outstanding sporting talent, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs each to two exceptional sports persons from the state.

K Kamalini, a member of the Indian team that emerged victorious in the Under-19 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia, and V Subramani, who played a pivotal role in India's triumph in the first Kho-Kho World Cup held in Delhi, are the deserving recipients of this prestigious award.

“Kamalini's scintillating performance in the recently concluded Under-19 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup was instrumental in India's title-winning campaign. Her impressive stats, which include a half-century, 143 runs, 2 catches, and 4 stumpings in the seven matches she played, are a testament to her exceptional cricketing skills and dedication to the sport,” a statement issued by the state government read.

“Similarly, Subramani's outstanding display in the first Kho-Kho World Cup earned him the coveted "Best Attacker Award". His crucial contributions to the Indian team's victory, which included a resounding 54-36 win over Nepal in the final, have brought immense pride to the state of Tamil Nadu and the country as a whole,” it said.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Kamalini on her remarkable achievement and announced the cash prize as a token of appreciation for her outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

A similar announcement was made in recognition of Subramani's exceptional performance in the Kho-Kho World Cup.