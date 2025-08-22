CM Stalin announces renovation of nine 1000-year-old ancient temples in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Nine more ancient temples that are more than 1,000 years old will get a makeover as chief minister MK Stalin launched renovation works of the temples at a cost of Rs. 32.53 Crore, on Friday.

The nine temples selected for the work are: Sathya Vageeswarar Temple in Kalakad, Tirunelveli District, Kamatchiamman Temple in Perumukkal in Vilupuram district, Kailasanatha Swamy Temple in Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, Uthira Ranganatha Swami Temple in Pallikonda in Vellore district, Kalamega Perumal Temple in Thirumogur in Madurai district, Thirunagaswaramudaiyar Temple in Kalvimadai in Virudhunagar district, Puthira Kameswara Temple in Pudhukamoor in Tiruvannamalai district, Iravatheswarar and Azhageswarar temple in Athimugam in Krishnagiri district, Janagai Narayanaperumal Temple in Janagai in Sholavandan in Madurai district. The works will be carried out by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

A government release said that the chief minister has allocated Rs. 425 Crore from 2022-2023 to restore 714 temples that are older than 1,000 years. "Using the government fund, donations, public fund and temple fund, restoration works have been taken up for 352 temples at Rs. 571.55 Crore. Works are completed for 65 temples and consecrations are conducted. UNESCO has given an award for restoring Abathsahayeswarar Temple in Thanjavur by preserving its antiquity," the release added.

Apart from inaugurating the restoration of 9 temples, Stalin also inaugurated upgradation works in 12 temples including Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Gangadhareshwara Temple in Purasawalkam and Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore at Rs. 124.97 Crore. He opened several facilities created in various temples at a cost of Rs. 51.19 Crore.

Further, the chief minister opened 66 new buildings, 4 new libraries, 49 ration shops, 26 primary health centers, 84 anganwadi centers, 2 bridges and other buildings, which were constructed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department at a total cost of Rs. 104.24 Crore. Moreover, appointment orders have been handed over to 818 road inspectors, who are appointed through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Stalin also opened storage facilities constructed by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Rs. 60.85 Crore.