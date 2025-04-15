CM Stalin announces high-level committee led by Justice Kurian Joseph to improve Centre-State relations

CHENNAI: Leading the charge against the BJP led Union Government that has been allegedly infringing the linguistic, educational and financial rights of states, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a high-level committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph to examine the issue of improving Centre - State relations and bringing subjects like education back to the State List.

The three-member committee would consist of former IAS officer Ashok Vardhan Shetty and Former deputy chairman of the state planning commission Professor Naganathan.

The committee will thoroughly study the Constitution and recommendations of various committees constituted for improving centre-state relations starting from Rajamannar commission in 1971 to MM Punchhi commission in 2004.

The committee will submit its interim report to the state government in January 2026, and final report in two years, Chief minister MK Stalin announced in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Making the announcement under rule 110 in the state assembly immediately after the question hour on the same day former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi successfully moved a resolution in the same House to accept the recommendations of Justice Rajamannar commission in 1974, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has always led from the front in defending the constitutional and democratic principles of the country and preserving the rights of states.

The committee has been constituted to safeguard the rights of not just Tamil Nadu, but all states from Gujarat to the north east and Kashmir to Kerala, Stalin said and quoted Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and James Madison, the architects of the Constitution of India and Constitution of United States, respectively, to Emphasise The importance of having Autonomous states and a federal Centre.