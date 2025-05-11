CM Stalin and political leaders extend greetings on Mother’s Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and several political leaders extended warm and heartfelt greetings on Sunday, marking the global celebration of Mother’s Day.

Leaders paid glowing tributes to the boundless love, sacrifices, and unparalleled role of mothers in shaping individuals and society.

Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the nurturing spirit of mothers, stating, “Mothers Day Vazhthukkal to all the mothers who bring life into this world, embrace it with unconditional love, instill values through the mother tongue, enlighten with wisdom, and become a steadfast support and voice.”

Union Minister of State L Murugan described mothers as the cornerstone of societal progress. “The selfless nature of mothers forms the foundation of all development. Their role in nurturing responsible citizens who contribute to nation-building is immeasurable,” he said, extending his warmest wishes.

BJP leader K Annamalai highlighted the irreplaceable role of mothers in the family and society. “Our mothers are our first teachers, exemplifying selfless love, infinite patience, and countless sacrifices. They are the emotional core of every family,” he noted.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai reflected on a mother’s unwavering love, saying, “A mother is the only relationship that never retaliates, no matter how many times she is hurt.”

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Seeman and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay echoed similar sentiments, celebrating the sanctity of motherhood and the divine nature of maternal love.