CM Stalin: Amend Constitution to strengthen federalism

CHENNAI: Stressing the significance of strong states to ensure that India remained united and grew stronger, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said the Constitution should be amended to enshrine the values of autonomy and federalism.

Speaking at the national seminar on Union-State Relations here on Saturday, Stalin argued that only a robust framework of "State autonomy and cooperative federalism" can preserve the nation's unity and diversity, and urged all states to constitute high-level committees on Union-State relations.

"We will make every effort to ensure that the Constitution of India is amended to enshrine the values of State autonomy and federalism. Weak states cannot strengthen India. A united India will gain strength only through the efforts of self-reliant states."

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of creating hurdles for State administrations, Stalin charged that "innumerable legal and administrative interferences" were eroding State powers. He also alleged that the Centre was curtailing the independence of finance commissions and denying states their fair share of resources.

Despite these challenges, Tamil Nadu had achieved an impressive double-digit growth of 11.19 per cent in 2024–25, the first such milestone in 14 years, he noted. "Even during a financial crisis, our Dravidian model government has earned praise from scholars and public welfare activists for its social justice-oriented schemes," Stalin said.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu's historic resistance to the imposition of Hindi, Stalin recalled that the bilingual policy introduced by former chief minister CN Annadurai in 1968 has now gained acceptance in several states, and cited the recent anti-Hindi movements in Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra as proof of Tamil Nadu's influence on the national discourse.

The Chief Minister lauded the contributions of Justices Jasti Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph, and K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and M Naganathan, who are spearheading the State's high-level committee on Union-State Relations. He expressed confidence that their recommendations would "pave the way for a new, stronger India built on true federal values".

Stalin also launched the committee's dedicated web portal and a questionnaire to seek public and expert opinion.