CM Stalin allots Rs 7.75 crore to set up Chennai Institute of Journalism

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued orders to establish Chennai Institute of Journalism (CIJ), which would offer a PG Diploma Course in Journalism to encourage youths interested in pursuing a career in journalism, as announced in the Assembly.

According to an official statement issued by the State Information and Publicity Department, the Chennai Institute of Journalism will be set up in the capital city from the 2025-26 academic year. The government has sanctioned Rs 7.75 crore and issued necessary orders for developing the institute, which would be established under section 8 (1) of the Companies Act 2013.

The State government has granted permission to start a PG Diploma Course in journalism from the current academic year at the institute, which has been conceived with the objective of providing journalism courses in tune with emerging technologies to the state youths at a low cost.

The State government has appointed N Ravi, former editor-in-chief of The Hindu, and AS Panneerselvam, former Reader’s Editor of The Hindu newspaper, as the institute’s head of the administrative committee and principal director, respectively, the release added.