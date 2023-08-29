CM Stalin allots Rs 3 cr to translate all High Court verdicts into Tamil

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued orders to allot Rs 3 crore to the State Official Language (Legislative) Commission for translating the judgements of the Madras High Court in Tamil.

In a statement, he said that to realise the dream of Kalaignar to make Tamil an official language of the Madras High Court and help take its verdicts to all people, his government has decided to translate all verdicts into Tamil for the benefit of the people and lawyers through the State Official Language (legislative) Commission. “I have issued orders to initially allot Rs 3 crore and more later when required to the State Official Language (Legislative) Commission for the said purpose,” the CM said, adding that the state law department was involved in the process of preparing Tamil legal dictionary and translate the union and State laws, ordinances and related rules to prepare for making Tamil an official legal administrative language.