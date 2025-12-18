CM Stalin accuses EPS of "soft and misleading" stance on MGNREGS

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched a sharp critique against Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of taking a "soft and misleading" position on the vital Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In a statement, the DMK president alleged that EPS seemed more intent on "appeasing Delhi" than defending Tamil Nadu's interests. He claimed the AIADMK leader’s recent remarks on the scheme were deliberately mild and carefully avoided any criticism of the Union government.

Stalin contested EPS's claim that MGNREGS person-days had been increased from 100 to 125, asserting that "this increase exists only on paper" while the actual allocation of work has been reduced on the ground. He questioned whether the Opposition Leader was unaware that Tamil Nadu was being "penalised for its achievements," drawing a parallel with proposals to reduce the state's parliamentary constituencies due to successful population control.

"The Union government is proposing to reduce MGNREGS person-days as a punishment for effectively reducing poverty," Stalin alleged.

The Chief Minister further accused EPS of remaining silent on the Centre's proposed VB GRAM-G (Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission – Gramin), which he described as a plan to "dismantle" MGNREGS and shift the financial burden onto states.

"He appears to find it painful even to speak about this," Stalin said, alleging the restructuring would move responsibility for funding the scheme from the Centre to state governments.

Concluding with a direct challenge, Stalin asked, “If what his ‘owner’, the BJP, is doing is right, can Palaniswami courageously and openly support VB G RAM-G?”