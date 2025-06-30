CM 'shaken by' Jai Bhim, but silent on Sivaganga custodial death: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK government over the alleged custodial death of a 27-year-old temple security guard, B Ajith Kumar, in Sivaganga district. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Ajith Kumar, employed as a security guard at a temple in Maddapuram, was taken in for questioning by the Thirupuvanam police following a complaint from a devotee alleging that he had stolen her jewellery. Later on, police informed Kumar’s family of his death. Suspecting foul play and a custodial death, his relatives staged a protest and refused to accept his body.

Palaniswami took to social media to express condemnation over the youth’s death. He took a dig at the CM over the incident and recalled Stalin’s earlier comment, “I watched Jai Bhim (movie on custodial deaths) and it shook my soul.” Where is that consciousness now, he asked.

“You blatantly lied in the Assembly over Vignesh’s custodial death. Are you going to repeat the same now?” Palaniswami wondered. He added that if Ajith had committed a crime, the police should have produced him before a court, rather than taking the law into their own hands.

He also criticised the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, for failing to manage the police department effectively. Palaniswami further demanded that a judicial inquiry be initiated immediately to uncover the truth behind Kumar’s death and deliver justice.