CM reviews drug control measures

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday reviewed the progress of various measures taken by his government to eradicate drug menace in the state.

Attended by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and state DGP among the senior police officers and other bureaucrats at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Stalin ascertained the progress of various enforcement drives undertaken by the state government to eradicate drug prevalence in the state.

The Chief Minister held the review less than a week after the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena got in to a huddle with heads of various departments on the issue. The CM was understood to have ascertained the progress of various inter-department initiatives and special crackdown measures taken by the state police among the enforcement agencies in the state. The top brass of the state government reviewed the progress on the drug issue in the backdrop of severe criticism from the opposition.

Principal opposition party AIADMK had held a statewide human chain in protest of the state government’s failure to effectively crackdown on drug prevalence in the state. The state government is said to have planned various inter-departmental initiatives involving state health, social welfare and education departments besides state police to fight drug menace in Tamil Nadu.