CM research fund extended for eight TN Universities

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to include eight more government-run institutions for its Chief Minister Research Grant (CMRG). The Higher Education Department extended the grant to encourage research in agriculture, fisheries, law, medicine, music, sports, Tamil and veterinary fields.

Since 2023-24, the CMRG has been implemented in 13 state government universities under the aegis of the Higher Education Department and 236 government colleges for Arts and Science, Engineering, Polytechnic, and Education.

Accordingly, the research proposals have already been invited from the 13 state-owned universities, including Anna University and the University of Madras, said a senior Higher Education Department official.

"These eight universities were asked to submit the research proposal under CMRG," he said, adding, "The last date for submitting research proposals will be June 30."

Explaining the CMRG, the official said the research proposal is to identify the societal needs (problem or gap) and to conduct translational research, which is to bring the project outcome as a patent, process or product development, technology transfer, industrial application and commercialisation.

The official said that Rs 40 lakh will be granted for each faculty-led research project, and Rs 20 lakh will be awarded for each student-led project.

"The project becomes operative from the date its sanction order is released by the selection panel," he said, adding, "The project must be completed within the specified period (generally three years)."

RESEARCH GALORE

The eight state-run universities with funds are:

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore,

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Chennai,

Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam,

Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Dr MGR Medical University, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Chennai and

Tamil University, Thanjavur