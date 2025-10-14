CM launches ‘Aran Illam’ housing scheme for trans persons

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated “Aran Illam”, a housing facility for trans persons in Chennai and Madurai, on Monday, stating that the initiative will uplift their lives.

As a follow-up to the series of measures focused on the welfare of the trans community, the State government has decided to establish special centres called ‘Aran Illam,’ to create a safe, dignified, respectful, and supportive living environment for them, considering the social, mental health and security challenges faced by trans persons.

In the first phase, the Aran Illams have been set up in Chennai’s Shenoy Nagar and Madurai’s Anna Nagar. Those with trans identity cards will be eligible to apply, and 25 people can be accommodated in the facility.

“These homes have been equipped with basic needs such as food and clothing, along with aid to continue education, essential psychological and professional counselling, financial guidance and importantly, provide them with free legal aid,” stated the official statement.

For the welfare of the trans community, a slew of schemes, including education scholarship and free commute in government buses, are also offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

The department has initiated housing facilities for trans persons as the next step. An official of the department noted that the motive for this initiative is to address homelessness among trans persons, providing them a safe space to stay.