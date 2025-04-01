CM in your constituency scheme implemented in unbiased manner, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the ‘CM in Your Constituency’ scheme is being implemented impartially, and he has been reviewing the status of the works every two months.

As CM, he has been overseeing the scheme, which was designed to implement 10 works or projects proposed by MLAs in their respective constituencies, and reviewing it every two months once. It is being implemented without any bias, said the CM while responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments on the scheme.

The AIADMK leader pointed out that many of the proposals submitted under the scheme have been rejected, with reasons such as "unimplementable" or "not feasible." Even though alternative works, which had been approved by the district-level committee, were submitted, they received the same response from the Special Implementation Projects Wing. Proposals to construct classrooms and improve facilities in government schools were also rejected,” said Palaniswami

Admitting to Palaniswami’s remarks, the CM said, "It is true, and I am not denying it." However, he stated that the proposals related to building additional classrooms would be taken up by the School Education department.

Reiterating that the scheme is being implemented impartially, the CM recalled that AIADMK legislator C Vijayabaskar had not submitted any list of works under the scheme. “We repeatedly asked for the list, and only after that did he provide it,” said the CM, adding that they were not in a position to implement certain unfeasible proposals from legislators. They are implementing the proposals that are feasible within the scope of the budget.

Earlier, PWD Minister Duraimurugan mentioned that he too faced the same issue. He had proposed a project to construct a community hall, similar to Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, in his Tiruvannamalai constituency. However, the proposal was rejected due to the lack of available land within the constituency.

The PWD department had taken up 55 projects under the scheme, said the minister while responding to former minister Dindigul C Srinivasan, who sought an explanation on the projects implemented under the ‘CM in Your Constituency’ scheme.