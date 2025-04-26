CM felicitates UPSC achievers under Naan Mudhalvan scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday celebrated the success of candidates who cleared the UPSC examination and felicitated them at a ceremony that was held in Chennai.

During his speech, the CM lauded the students for their accomplishment and reiterated the government’s commitment to educational empowerment. "During the DMK regime, we always had a vision of transforming students lives. Our goal was to ensure that TN students could face any competitive examination," he said.

Stalin noted that the "Naan Mudhalvan" initiative was as a significant step in supporting the students follow their dreams. "I am overjoyed that the purpose of launching the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme is successfully fulfilled," he added.

Emphasizing on the Dravidian model government’s values, Stalin said "The aim of our government is to uplift individuals from ordinary backgrounds to achieve extraordinary success," he said adding that he was happy that the students have overcome the challenge of low success rates in UPSC exams.

While congratulating the students, he said, "Power is equal for everyone and it lies in your hands, and you must wield it wisely." He also added that providing equal opportunities for aspirants across Tamil Nadu was the DMK government's aim.