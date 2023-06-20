CM breakfast scheme: Madurai Corpn Commissioner interacts with students

MADURAI: KJ Praveen Kumar, who assumed charge a week ago as Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, on Monday inspected the CM Breakfast scheme project in the Corporation Primary school, which is located in Zone 4 of the city, and interacted with the students and teachers about its progress. Subsequently, the Commissioner sat along with the students and tasted the food, sources said. Chief Minister MK Stalin on inaugurated the scheme on Sept 15 last year at Athimoolam Primary school under the limits of Madurai Corporation in the best interest of students in classes from one to five of Government schools. Several students, who study in 26 Corporation primary schools in Madurai, have been enjoying the benefits of the scheme from Monday to Friday. As per CM’s directive, many students from as many as 73 schools including 14 middle schools, 20 panchayat union primary schools were incorporated with Madurai Corporation along with 13 PU middle schools. “A total of 6,511 students are benefiting from the scheme,” the Commissioner said.