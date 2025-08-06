CM announces Rs 1 crore relief to SSI’s family

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the demise of a Special SI of police who was killed in a private coconut grove during night patrol at Madathukulam near Tirupur late on Tuesday night.

Stalin also announced Rs 1,00,00,000 (Rs. 1 crore) as compensation to the family of the murdered special SI of police.

According to an official statement issued by the government, Shanmugavel (57), special SI of Kudimangalam Police Station, and armed reserve constable Alaguraj went for inquiry after learning about a clash between individuals on a private road in a coconut grove at Chikkanoothu around 11 PM on Tuesday.

Three members involved in the clash chased the cops and attacked them with a bill hook, killing Special SI Shanmugavel on the spot.

Expressing shock over the killing of the SSI, CM Stalin called it an irreparable loss to the family and police force and said that he has instructed the police department to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Offering his concerns to the bereaved family members of special SI Shanmugavel, the Chief Minister also issued orders to provide Rs 1 crore as relief to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the coconut grove in which the murder took place allegedly belonged to AIADMK MLA Mahendran from Madathukulam.