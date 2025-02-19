Clownfish rearing programme to empower SC/ST community in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: To promote sustainable livelihood among the SC/ST community in Ramanathapuram, the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) organised the ‘Capacity-Building Programme on Clown Fish Aquaculture’, at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), in Uppoor, on Wednesday.

The two-day training programme has been funded by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) and Science for Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The programme aimed at disseminating the technology of rearing clown fishes and promoting eco-friendly ornamental aquaculture.

Scientists from the NBFGR demonstrated the technology packages to the beneficiaries. Post training, the NBFGR would extend technological support to beneficiaries in establishing community aquaculture units for clownfish rearing, with funds through state and central government schemes, stated TT Ajith Kumar, Principal Scientist and Head of the Centre for Peninsular Aquatic Genetic Resources, in Kochi.

Earlier, S Ravikummar, professor and chairperson, of the School of Marine Sciences, who inaugurated the training, said the participants should utilise this programme as an opportunity to generate income and conserve marine biodiversity.

Pointing out that the NBFGR has been supporting the livelihood of the coastal community in Maharashtra and Lakshadweep through marine ornamental aquaculture, Dr Divya, Principal Scientist, said the institute has extended its initiatives in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Gulf of Mannar region.

Thirty women from the Scheduled Caste community of Morpannai coastal village of Ramanathapuram took part in the event.

A similar training has been scheduled at Government Arts College, Ramanathapuram on February 21 and 22, Ajith Kumar said.