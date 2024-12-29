Cloud-based model to make daily operations efficient in Tamil Nadu's universities

CHENNAI: To improve the efficiency of the day-to-day operations in all the state-run universities in Tamil Nadu, the Higher Education Department (HED) has proposed to develop an Integrated University Automation Solution (IUAS) with a cloud-based portal and mobile app.

The HED’s decision to introduce IUAS is expected to help institutions progress more effectively and maintain its standards uniformly across the departments and all affiliated colleges.

A senior Higher Education Department official told DT Next, “This solution will be a one-stop hybrid model with cloud portal and mobile app for university, affiliated colleges, tutors and students to access this facility and perform their day-to-day university-related activities from wherever they are.”

“The project will not only improve productivity but also provide a global exposure to the students and tutors, who are the backbone of creating a knowledge-centric economy,” he explained.

The proposed IT solution, which would be implemented in Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore shortly, would provide more than 25 features, he said, adding that it includes personalized mobile app features for all staff and students, monitoring the performance, profile and infrastructure of each department and affiliated colleges, setting up the new process and standards and maintaining it uniformly, fostering transparency among all affiliated colleges and managing student’s feedback and grievance redressal system.

The new system will also provide an innovative skill and talent tracking module and aid in substantial cost savings due to paperless activities. Easy integration with any third-party software and tools, an alumni portal for bonding and branding, a powerful asset tracking tool with service and location details, and complete automation for the research and development section and hostel management system are among the array of features of this system.

“A tender has been floated to appoint a software company to implement IUAS with a cloud-based portal and mobile app, which will be operational from the coming academic year,” he said.