Cloak of secrecy over Jayalalithaa's assets transfer to Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: There is a deafening silence after a special court in Bengaluru on February 15 handed over to the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government ill-gotten assets of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa from a decades-long disproportionate assets case. Interestingly, the principal opposition AIADMK, which banks on the legacy of late party supremo Jayalalithaa, also has lips zipped on the matter.

HA Mohan, judge of the special court set up to try the DA case, in his order had given the liberty to the Tamil Nadu government to either auction the gold jewellery, some of which are studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, or sell it to the Reserve Bank of India after obtaining separate valuations for the gold and the precious gemstones.

According to highly informed sources the government has received about 27 kg of gold jewellery, records of 1,526 acres of land, and bank deposits running into a few crores which were confiscated from former Jayalalithaa and others in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. “A decision in this regard is yet to be taken. It’s political in nature and officials do not have much role,” an informed official quipped without revealing anything more.

When contacted, J Deepa, niece of Jayalalithaa, said, “As a legal heir I am monitoring the issue, and we have moved the Supreme Court in this regard. Further, we have to wait and watch what the state government is going to decide. However, we will legally proceed on the issue.”

Deepa, who floated AIADMK Amma Peravai following Jayalalithaa's demise, is in possession of Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden property Veda Nilayam, winning a legal battle.

A senior AIADMK leader and former minister said, “The party high command was yet to react on the issue. I hope a decision in this regard will be taken soon.”

“Considering that assembly elections are due next year, both the DMK and AIADMK may stay away from the issue,” opined political commentator Tharasu Shyaam. "The state must execute the court order but there seems to be no legal steps taken by the state to auction the assets. Be it the Kodanad estate or the gold jewellery to be attached or auctioned there are legal processes to be completed, and they are pending. It’s a big political decision that awaits legal steps and there are loose ends in the matter," Shyaam added.

Until a decision is taken, the immovable properties will be under the surveillance of the Revenue Department and the movable assets and personal properties of Jayalalithaa will be in the safe custody of the state, informed sources said.