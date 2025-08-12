Cleanliness workers strike to end soon: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Talks are on with the protesting cleanliness workers in Chennai, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, who also refuted charges that the State government had failed to initiate steps to fulfil the demands of cleanliness workers protesting for the past 11 days in Chennai.

“We’ve been initiating steps to end their strike in consultation with the Chief Minister. The issue will be settled amicably soon,” added the minister on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, he pointed out that several rounds of talks were completed and steps were still on to end their protest. “I’ve held talks with the representatives of the agitating workers four times. This apart, HR&CE Minister, and the Corporation Commissioner are also holding talks with them. The protest will conclude soon as steps are being initiated in consultation with the CM,” Nehru elaborated.

Refuting the charges of utilising north Indian guest workers to clear solid waste in Chennai, the minister stated: “So far 300 workers have returned to work. These are people who were already involved in sanitation works. No new appointments are made. Demands of protesting workers may not be fulfilled in a day but the government has sought time to gradually address them. The CM has asked us to fulfil their demands at the earliest.”

Nehru also pointed out that the workers’ demand to regularise their job would be decided by the Chief Minister. “The AIADMK government had appointed 17,000 cleanliness workers across TN. But nobody is seen involved in cleanliness works till now,” he fumed. “The workers’ issue is with the court now. Their protest will be withdrawn within a couple of days as steps are being initiated.”

On another note, he welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on stray dog menace, and averred: “The State government will formulate a plan as per the verdict to end the dog menace.”

Earlier, Minister Nehru inaugurated the CM’s Thayumanavar Scheme in Tiruchy and distributed ration commodities to senior citizens and the differently-abled card holders.