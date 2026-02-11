Tamil Nadu
Cleanliness workers return stale breakfast in Thanjavur
Contract workers in Ward 14 refused the breakfast on Tuesday, saying it was substandard and caused discomfort
THANJAVUR: Contract cleanliness workers in Ward 14 of the Thanjavur Corporation returned the breakfast served to them on Tuesday, alleging poor quality and food intolerance.
As per the expansion of the meal scheme launched by the State government recently, a total of 757 beneficiaries including permanent and contract sanitation workers and drivers across 14 wards receive the meal daily under Thanjavur Corporation.
However, contract workers in Ward 14 refused the breakfast on Tuesday, saying it was substandard and caused discomfort, and submitted a written complaint to civic officials.
Anandaraj, district vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Local Body Employees’ Union, said the matter will be inquired into and appropriate action will be taken.