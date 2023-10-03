Cleanliness workers honoured on Gandhi Jayanti in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: The 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in Madurai and various parts of southern districts on Monday. Scores of people paid a visit to Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai and paid tributes. ‘Peace Walk’, which commenced from Kanniyakumari on September 15, culminated at the museum in Madurai on Monday.

In Thoothukudi, Gandhi Jayanti was observed on the premises of VO Chidambaranar Port Authority. Bimal Kumar Jha, Chairperson (in-charge) of the VOC Port and senior officers paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Administrative office of the Port.

As a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and as a part of Special campaign 3.0, around 200 cleanliness workers of the port were honoured by Jha in the presence of K Ravikumar, Chief Engineer and other senior officers of the Port, for upholding the spirit of cleanliness. In Kovilpatti several students joined and drew the image of Mahatma Gandhi through rangoli art and lit lamps (agalvilakku) to mark the occasion.