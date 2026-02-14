Classroom unsafe, college moves classes under a tree

However, as the hall is frequently requisitioned for official events and programmes, students are repeatedly asked to vacate, leaving them without a fixed venue. This has resulted in classes being held in open spaces, exposing students to harsh weather conditions and constant interruptions.

Adding to their woes, students claimed that several classes were cancelled or boycotted amid an internal protest by guest lecturers, further affecting the continuity of teaching. They said the prolonged uncertainty over classrooms and irregular classes had taken a toll on their learning and morale.

Though second- and third-year students have classrooms, the upper floors of the building are damaged and unsafe. During the monsoon, rainwater reportedly seeps through the structure, compelling students to sit through classes in fear of accidents.