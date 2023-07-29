Classes 11, 12 students & pvt candidates can receive their original mark sheets from July 31

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has ordered classes 11 and 12 students and private candidates to get their original board exam mark sheets from July 31.

After the board exam for higher secondary classes and individual candidates for the academic year 2022-23 was concluded in March-April, the DGE has sent the certificates to the office of the assistant director of State examinations between July 10 and 20.

After subsequent approval from respective district-level officials, the schools will issue the certificates for classes 11, 12 and individual candidates from July 31, noted DGE circular.