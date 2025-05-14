Classes 10, 11 exam results to be announced earlier than scheduled; check dates here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that the SSLC (Class 10) and Class 11 public examination results will be declared earlier than previously scheduled.

Originally, the SSLC exam results were set to be released on Monday, May 19, as per the official timetable. However, over the past few days, there had been speculation that the results might be released ahead of schedule.

Following consultations between School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and officials from the Directorate of Government Examinations, the department confirmed that the results would now be declared on Thursday, May 16, said a Maalaimalar report.

As per the revised schedule, Class 10 (SSLC) results will be announced in the morning, while Class 11 results will be released in the afternoon on the same day.