Class V students of private school injured after roof plaster caves in

CHENNAI: At least five students of a private school in Kovur suffered injuries after a portion of the roof caved on Friday.

Parents of the victim staged a roadblock on Monday demanding action against the school management as they did not inform the parents immediately of the incident and tried to suppress the incident by asking the students to not divulge about the incident to the parents.

Police sources said that the incident happened to class V students. The plastering in the roof gave away and landed on the students' head. They only suffered minor injuries and were administered treatment at a private hospital.

On Monday, more than hundred parents gathered in front of the school asking for an explanation for the accident and for not keeping the parents in the know and sought government officials to check the stability of the building.

Mangadu police personnel rushed to the scene and pacified the families assuring action.