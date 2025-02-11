Class 9 Edappadi boy killed during row with classmate on schoolbus

CHENNAI: A Class 9 student who was assaulted by his classmate inside their schoolbus in Salem’s Edappadi passed away on Tuesday. The police have filed a case against the accused schoolboy and an inquiry is under way.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased boy is identified as Saravanan (14), the son of a railway employee in Edappadi’s Vellandivalasu area. The classmate accused of perpetrating the grievous attack is Kandhaguru (14), who is also from the same neighbourhood.

On Monday evening, Saravanan and Kandhaguru were returning home from school when an argument broke out between the two just as their schoolbus was approaching Vellandivalasu. As the two came to blows, Saravanan collapsed and fainted. Students and bystanders rushed him to a nearby private hospital.

The doctors who examined Saravanan stated that his condition was critical and he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Salem for further treatment. However, he passed away in the early hours of today.

The Edappadi police, who registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased student's parents, have brought Saravanan to the police station and are conducting an inquiry.