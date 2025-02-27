Class 9 boy dies in scuffle with fellow student in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A class nine boy died allegedly over a scuffle with another student at Government Higher Secondary School in Rasipuram, in Namakkal, on Wednesday.

Police said P Kavinraj (14), from LIC Colony, was found collapsed in the toilet around 11.15 am during the interval. The teachers immediately rushed him to a Government Hospital in Rasipuram, however doctors declared him dead.

Upon information, the boy’s parents and relatives thronged Rasipuram Government Hospital and staged a protest, resulting in traffic disruption on the busy stretch.

A police team led by Rasipuram Deputy Superintendent of Police M Vijayakumar and revenue department officials held talks with the protestors and pacified them to withdraw the protest.

The body of the deceased boy was then sent to Namakkal Government College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary inquiry by police revealed that a few days ago, Kavinraj had fought with another boy studying class nine over some issue.

“They fought once again in the toilet on Wednesday allegedly resulting in Kavinraj’s death,” police said. Based on a complaint from a teacher, the police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.