Class 7 girl forced to do 600 sit-ups as punishment, SHRC directs TN govt to pay Rs 2 lakh

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a girl who was made to do 600 sit-ups by a teacher at a government school as punishment for not doing project work.

According to the complainant, V Pandiselvi, her only daughter, studying class 7 at SS Kottai government higher secondary school in Sivaganga, was made to do 200 sit-ups on October 24, 2017, and 400 sit-ups the next day by the Tamil teacher for not doing the project work.

The mother stated in her complaint that her daughter experienced tiredness and collapsed upon arriving home. The girl had attained puberty only ten days earlier and because of the punishment, she suffered from severe stomach aches, heavy bleeding and vomiting, and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for six days, the complainant stated and sought action against the Tamil teacher for the inhuman punishment meted out to her daughter.

The commission directed the education department to conduct an inquiry and the department's report also confirmed the girl was forced to do sit-ups as punishment for non-completion of project work.

The commission noted that the teacher did not respond to the allegations, and after perusing the documentary evidence, SHRC member V Kannadasan held that there was a human rights violation involved and that the girl and her mother are eligible for compensation.

Directing the government to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to Pandiselvi, the commission also recommended disciplinary action against the teacher.