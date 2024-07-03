Class 7 girl falls from TNSTC bus while standing on footboard; dies

TIRUCHY: A class 7 girl fell from a TNSTC bus and died in the hospital despite treatment in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

It is said, M Bibiksha (12), daughter of Maria Alexandar- Sudarmani couple from Vanathiraiyan Palayam near Lalgudi who was studying in class 7 at Puthur Palayam Government Higher Secondary School.

On Tuesday, Bibiksha, who used to travel by TNSTC bus, boarded the bus at Vanathiraiyan Palayam.

Since there was a huge crowd in the bus, the girl was said to be standing on the footboard.

When the bus crossed a speed breaker, Bibiksha lost her balance and fell on the road and the rear wheel of the bus ran over her and soon, she was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruchy but later, she was shifted to the GH where she died despite treatment.

On information, the Kallakudi police retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem.

The police also arrested the driver Thangadurai (50) and the conductor Mani (35). Further investigations are on.